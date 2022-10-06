Cannabis multi-state operators soar as Biden calls for marijuana federal scheduling review

President Biden has asked the US Department of Justice and HHS to "review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law."

Cannabis is currently listed as under Schedule I by the DEA, meaning the substance has no currently accepted medical use and has a high potential for abuse. This puts marijuana in the same category as heroin, LSD, MDMA (ecstasy), and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Major cannabis multi-state operators soared -- most by double-digit percentage points -- in response to the president's remarks.

Biden's request came amid a major announcement Thursday afternoon that he is pardoning all those convicted of simple possession of marijuana on the federal level. He is also calling on governors to do the same on the state level.

Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).

The president's actions come about a month before the midterm elections and as a major piece of marijuana reform legislation, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, is under consideration in the Senate.