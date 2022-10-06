Scott Minerd warns Fed rate hikes will likely 'break' something in the economy this year

High-profile investor Scott Minerd said Thursday that the Federal Reserve seems intent on pushing interest rates higher until "something breaks" in the economy -- an event that could happen within the next month.

In a research note, the chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners argued that pushing the economy into a crisis will then prompt a major policy shift, with the Fed forced to pour liquidity back into the system.

"The end of Fed tightening will come when something breaks and the Fed will have no choice but to reliquefy the system, an event which I would expect before year-end," he said, adding that the crisis point would most likely happen "before the end of the World Series," an event scheduled to conclude in early November.

Giving context for his prediction of a near-term crisis, Minerd stated that "clearly the cracks are forming" in parts of the market, pointing specifically to the U.K. bond market (where debt instruments are known as "gilts"). He also noted interventions by authorities in Japan and China to prop up sections of their economies or financial markets.

"The further we get into restrictive territory, the more likely it becomes that we begin to see black swans just as we have seen in the U.K. gilt market," he contended.

In terms of his recommendations for Fed policy, the Guggenheim CIO blamed much of the recent issues on the Fed's repeated promises of aggressive rate hikes, which have roiled financial markets.

"The Fed is closer to the end of their tightening cycle, but it is clearly not done," he said. "My advice to Fed policymakers has been to remain focused on fighting inflation but cool the rhetoric."

Minerd added: "When it comes to discussing financial conditions, Fed officials can’t keep telling the world 'We like what we see' when markets are convulsing."

Weighing in on the "Fed pivot" debate that has steered trading for much of this week, Minerd advised investors to stop predicting central bank policy and focus instead on discovering high-value individual investment opportunities.

"No one is going to ring a bell when the Fed is forced to pivot," he said. "Investors should focus more on value opportunities which abound and stop licking their wounds and trying to pick the bottom."

