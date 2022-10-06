Tenneco announces new conditional redemption of senior notes
Oct. 06, 2022 5:08 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)APOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) on Thursday withdrew its earlier notice of conditional redemption and issued a new notice of its intent to redeem all outstanding 5⅜% senior notes due 2024 and all outstanding 5% senior notes due 2026 on Nov. 7.
- Aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 notes is $225M.
- Redemption price for the 2024 notes will be equal to 100.896% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the notes from Jun. 15 to, but excluding, the redemption date, for a total payment of $1,030.16 per $1K principal amount of notes.
- Aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2026 notes is $500M.
- Redemption price for the 2026 notes will be equal to 101.667% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the notes from Jul. 15 to, but excluding, the redemption date, for a total payment of $1,032.23 per $1K principal amount of the notes.
- The obligation of TEN to redeem the notes is conditioned on the completion of its sale to Apollo Management (APO).
