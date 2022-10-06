Why did Medical Properties Trust stock slide today? Cautious mention by Bear Cave
Oct. 06, 2022 5:16 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Medical Properties Trust stock (NYSE:MPW) slumped 6.2% in trading on Thursday after The Bear Cave Report Substack mentioned the medical REIT cautiously in a report.
- In addition, one of its tenants, Pipeline Health, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. On MPW's Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr., said he saw very limited downside to its investments in Pipeline Health because it had operated its hospitals "very, very profitably."
- Medical Properties Trust (MPW) didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Take a look at MPW's financial statements here.
- Earlier on Thursday, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) agreed to sell three Connecticut hospitals for $457M.
