Targa Resources moves to S&P 500; Payoneer jumps on SmallCap 600 addition
Oct. 06, 2022 5:26 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP), NLSN, LNTH, PAYOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is joining the S&P 500, taking the place of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), which is set to be acquired in coming days.
- That set off a minor shuffle in the S&P Dow Jones indexes.
- Targa has been in the S&P MidCap 400 index, so taking its place there is Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), which is down 4.1% postmarket.
- And Lantheus is in the SmallCap 600, so it's removal makes room for the addition of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO), which has jumped 8.9% on the news.
- The Nielsen acquisition is expected to close Oct. 11, so the index moves are effective before the open of trading on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
