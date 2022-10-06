Allogene begins phase 2 allogeneic CAR T trial for large B-cell lymphoma candidate
Oct. 06, 2022 5:44 PM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) has initiated the phase 2 ALPHA2 trial of ALLO-501A, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) therapy, for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
- The biotech said the trial is the first phase 2 study of a allogeneic CAR T treatment.
- The single-arm trial will involve a single dose of ALLO-501A at 120 million CAR+ cells and will enroll ~100 patients with at least two prior lines of therapy and who have not received prior anti-CD19 therapy. The primary endpoint is objective response rate.
- Allogene (ALLO) is also in the process of beginning the phase 2 EXPAND trial for ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, which would be used with ALLO-501A and other AlloCAR T therapies to improve clinical outcomes.
