Allogene begins phase 2 allogeneic CAR T trial for large B-cell lymphoma candidate

Oct. 06, 2022 5:44 PM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy

luismmolina

  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) has initiated the phase 2 ALPHA2 trial of ALLO-501A, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) therapy, for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
  • The stock is up 12% in after-hours trading.
  • The biotech said the trial is the first phase 2 study of a allogeneic CAR T treatment.
  • The single-arm trial will involve a single dose of ALLO-501A at 120 million CAR+ cells and will enroll ~100 patients with at least two prior lines of therapy and who have not received prior anti-CD19 therapy. The primary endpoint is objective response rate.
  • Allogene (ALLO) is also in the process of beginning the phase 2 EXPAND trial for ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, which would be used with ALLO-501A and other AlloCAR T therapies to improve clinical outcomes.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis is very bullish on Allogene's (ALLO) prospects.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.