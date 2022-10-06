Federal Reserve will not pursue policy pivot prematurely, Waller says

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller emphasized Thursday that the U.S. central bank, despite market instability jitters, will not pivot from its hawkish monetary policy until inflation comes down to target.

"I've read some speculation recently that financial stability concerns could possibly lead the FOMC to slow rate increases or halt them earlier than expected," Waller said at the Gatton College of Business and Economics. "Let me be clear that this is not something I'm considering or believe to be a very likely development."

In dismissing concerns about increased liquidity strains in financial markets recently taking hold amid tighter financial conditions, Waller believes "markets are operating effectively."

While the closely-watched nonfarm payrolls report on Friday is expected to show less U.S. jobs added in September vs. August, and economists see September's headline inflation cooling a bit, the outspoken hawk said "I don't think that this extent of data is likely to be sufficient to significantly alter my view of the economy."

That being said, "I imagine we will have a very thoughtful discussion about the pace of tightening" at the Fed's November1-2 meeting. Waller, who is a permanent FOMC voter, called for interest-rate hikes to continue into early 2023, in line with the FOMC's most recent dot plot.

"The stance of monetary policy is slightly restrictive, and we are starting to see some adjustment to excess demand in interest-sensitive sectors like housing," Waller said, adding that "more needs to be done to bring inflation down meaningfully and persistently."

Of note, the longer inflation stays persistently high and thus the more aggressive the Fed has to be, the less likely a soft landing will take effect, he said.

