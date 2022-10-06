Judge pauses Twitter-Musk trial to allow for closing
Oct. 06, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) trial to force Elon Musk to go through with a $44B buyout has been paused until the end of Oct. 28 to allow the parties to close on the deal, the Delaware judge presiding over the case has ruled.
- "This action is stayed until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, to permit the parties to close on the transaction," writes Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.
- "If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates," she continues.
- Twitter stock (TWTR) is up 0.7% after hours. The shares briefly spiked as high as 3.5% postmarket on the ruling's release.
- Notably, the new deadline is two days after Twitter is expected to post third-quarter earnings results.
- That's a rapid development after Musk's team pushed on Thursday afternoon to stay the trial, and Twitter's team posted an equally rapid response opposing any pause.
