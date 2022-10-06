CMS downgrades Aetna Medicare Advantage plan; CVS to mitigate financial impact
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) had downgraded its Aetna national preferred provider organization (PPO) plan to 3.5 stars.
- The Aetna National PPO plan covers all 50 states in the U.S. with more than 1.9M members.
- "The decrease in the Star Rating for the Aetna National PPO will mean that it will no longer be eligible for CMS' quality bonus payments related to 2024," CVS said in a regulatory filing.
- CVS stock fell 4.7% to $93.91 after hours.
- The company said the downgrade in star ratings was not expected to have any impact on its previously issued guidance for 2022. CVS in Aug. had said it anticipated 2022 adj. EPS of $8.40 to $8.60.
- CVS also said it expects to mitigate any financial impact of the downgrade in star ratings on its previously provided preliminary outlook for 2023, including any increase in costs that it might have to take on to improve its 2024 star ratings.
