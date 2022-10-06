TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone pipeline system will be able to handle as much as an additional 110K bbl/day of crude starting early next month, Argus reported Thursday, citing a notification sent to shippers.

Shippers will have room to ship as much as 720K bbl/day of crude on the system starting around November 7, up from 610K bbl/day reported in July, Argus said.

The physical line has not been expanded but operational efficiencies and lower downtime have enabled the company to achieve greater throughputs, according to the report.

TC Energy (TRP) is "a large Canadian midstream company that's seeing respectable growth" and pays a 6%-plus dividend yield, Gen Alpha writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.