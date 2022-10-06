Novavax to pay FUJIFILM up to $185M after cancelling manufacturing contract
Oct. 06, 2022 6:05 PM ETFUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY), FUJIF, NVAXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will pay FUJIFILM Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIF) up to $185M as a result of ending manufacturing as part of a commercial supply agreement.
- Novavax will pay $34.3M in four equal quarterly installments beginning on March 31, 2023, according to an SEC filing. The company is being credited with a $47.8 million payment it made as part of a reservation fee for the agreement.
- Under a settlement agreement, FUJIFILM (OTCPK:FUJIY) is required to try and mitigate the losses associated with the vacant manufacturing capacity. The last two installments will be adjusted by any replacement revenue FUJIFILM (OTCPK:FUJIF) records between July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Novavax (NVAX) as a strong sell.
Comments (3)