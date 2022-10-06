TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said Thursday it will start offering biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore starting in January, as the company seeks to reduce its emissions in shipping.

The move would cut greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by 20%-25%, VP of Marine Fuels Louise Tricoire said at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition.

While liquefied natural gas is an existing bunker fuel solution, it also opens the way for the shipping industry to use biomethane as a greener natural gas fuel option, TotalEnergies (TTE) executive Denis Bonhomme said.

Bonhomme nevertheless said he expects volumes of LNG as a bunker fuel to triple by 2025, and increase 20x by 2030.

"The demand outlook is still very positive for LNG" in the medium term, he said. "To respond to this demand, TotalEnergies is investing in production around the world."

TotalEnergies (TTE) said last week it planned to boost its annual capital spending to $14B-$18B through 2025 from $13B-$16B previously.