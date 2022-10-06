Tilray and other cannabis stocks soar as Biden calls for marijuana scheduling review
Oct. 06, 2022 TLRY, ACB, CGC, HEXO
- Major Canadian cannabis companies all closed markedly higher on Thursday as they appeared to be beneficiaries of comments made by US President Biden in regards to a review of marijuana as a Schedule I substance.
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY), which will report fiscal 2023 Q1 results on Friday before the opening bell, rose ~31% on the day. It's up another 11% in after-hours trading.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC), another top Canadian cannabis name, added 22%, and another 5% after hours.
- Other top Canadian cannabis firms: Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB), HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO), Ayr Wellness, and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF).
- Biden's comments come just a month before the midterm election and as the Senate contends with the significant marijuana reform measure, the Cannabis Opportunity and Reform Act.
