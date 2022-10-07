Asia-Pacific markets fall ahead of U.S. jobs report

Oct. 07, 2022 1:37 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.73%. Japan data - August Overall Household Spending +5.1% y/y (expected 6.7%).

Japan data - August Labor Cash earnings 1.7% y/y (expected 2.5%).

China Market closed for the Golden Week holiday.

Hong Kong -1.36%.

Australia -0.80%. The RBA hiked its cash rate this week by 25bp vs 50 consensus - slower pace ahead expected.

India -0.41%.

On Wall Street overnight, the major US stock indices are ending the day lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The Dow led the move to the downside with a decline of -1.15%. Dow industrial average fell -346.93 points or -1.15% at 29926.95. The index is back below the 30,000 level. It remains just above its 200 week moving average at 29795.73. S&P index fell -38.76 points at -1.02% at 3744.53. NASDAQ index fell -75.32 points at -0.68% at 11073.32. It closed back below its 200 week moving average at 11131.69.

Nonfarm payroll preview - Société Générale look for headline +280K.

Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

On Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 014 GMT the Caixin Services PMI for September will be released.

Oil prices rose on Friday, continuing an upward trend after OPEC+ this week agreed to tighten global supply with a deal to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Brent crude futures rose 19 cents to $94.61 a barrel by 0002 GMT. WTI crude futures rose 24 cents to $88.69 a barrel, after earlier hitting $89.37 per barrel, the highest since Sept. 14.

Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report that could help investors gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.69 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,719.90.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $20.56 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.4% to $918.38 and palladium dropped 0.6% to $2,247.62.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.20%; S&P 500 -0.29%; Nasdaq -0.34%.

