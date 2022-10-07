DraftKings jumps 8% after report of a partnership with ESPN, Action Network reports

Oct. 07, 2022 2:52 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG), DISBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), ESPN near signing exclusive deal, Action Network reports DraftKings (DKNG) and Disney's (NYSE:DIS) ESPN are near signing an exclusive partnership, according to Action Network's reports.
  • ESPN currently owns a 4% stake in DraftKings.
  • ESPN was seeking a partner in hopes of securing $3B over a period of time that would lead to a sportsbook rebranding itself with the ESPN brand, but that's not the case with this deal, as the pact is a massive exclusive partnership that will have shows and perhaps odds integrated into game broadcasts, Rovell says.
  • Specific terms of this deal are unknown, but the deal is a massive, exclusive partnership that will have shows and perhaps odds integrated into game broadcasts.

Comments (1)

