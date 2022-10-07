Hexagon appoints David Mills as CFO
Oct. 07, 2022 3:35 AM ETHexagon AB (publ) (HXGBF), HXGBYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBF) notifies that David Mills will succeed Robert Belkic as CFO for Hexagon AB, effective 1 July 2023.
- David Mills, currently CFO of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, will be appointed CFO for Hexagon AB as of 1 July 2023.
- In his role, David will lead Hexagon's finance functions, supporting Hexagon's newly appointed President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini.
- David will continue in his current role as CFO for the MI division until a successor has been appointed.
- Charlotte Anderberg, currently Head of Group Financial reporting, will become VP of Group Finance in recognition of her expertise and pivotal role in the performance and future evolution of Hexagon's finance organisation.
- Robert Belkic, currently Hexagon's CFO and EVP, will leave Hexagon as of 30 June 2023. He will continue in his current role, reporting directly to Hexagon's President and CEO and remain a member of the executive management team until then.
Comments