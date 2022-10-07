Veoneer has chosen to integrate with Arbe to expand the boundaries of high-performance perception-level automotive radars
Oct. 07, 2022
- The automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) notifies plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
- Veoneer has chosen to partner with Arbe for their 2K high resolution industry-leading surround radar, able to enhance the perception system and sensor fusion.
- The move will develop, market, and integrate two surround 4D imaging radars extending on Arbe's reference designs.
- Veoneer's patented waveguide technology will enhance Arbe's performance metrics further by improving antenna efficiency and reducing performance variability in the manufacturing process.
- The radar sensor is modular in design, reliable and affordable, providing both redundancy and the data diversity that is critical for both automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
- The new surround radar is expected to be in pre-production by mid-2023.
