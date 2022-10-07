Veoneer has chosen to integrate with Arbe to expand the boundaries of high-performance perception-level automotive radars

Oct. 07, 2022 3:43 AM ETArbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), ARBEWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) notifies plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
  • Veoneer has chosen to partner with Arbe for their 2K high resolution industry-leading surround radar, able to enhance the perception system and sensor fusion.
  • The move will develop, market, and integrate two surround 4D imaging radars extending on Arbe's reference designs.
  • Veoneer's patented waveguide technology will enhance Arbe's performance metrics further by improving antenna efficiency and reducing performance variability in the manufacturing process.
  • The radar sensor is modular in design, reliable and affordable, providing both redundancy and the data diversity that is critical for both automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.
  • The new surround radar is expected to be in pre-production by mid-2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.