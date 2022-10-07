First Wave BioPharma announces pricing of $6.0 million public offering
Oct. 07, 2022 4:01 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) is down 1.85% after-hours after the firm has priced a public offering of 3,438,396 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,438,396 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $1.745/share and associated warrant.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.62/share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- Offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022.
- The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be ~$6.0M.
- Net proceeds from this offering will be used to make the final upfront payment owed to the former stockholders of First Wave Bio, pursuant to the settlement agreement between the company and the representative of the former stockholders of FWB.
- The company intends to use the remaining net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
