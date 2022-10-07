European markets pulled back slightly as investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the U.S.

Oct. 07, 2022 4:22 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

London -0.08%.

Germany -0.35%. German Real Retail Sales MoM: -1.3% (Forecast -1.2%, Previous 1.9%).

German Industrial Production MoM: -0.8% (Forecast -0.5%, Previous -0.3%).

France -0.20%. French Trade Balance: -15.30B (Forecast -14.425B, Previous -14.54B).

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.21%, with tech stocks falling while food and beverage stocks gained.

Italy retail sales fall 0.4% m/m in August.

UK Halifax House Prices MoM: -0.1% (Previous 0.4%).

Swiss Unemployment Rate Adjusted: 2.1% (Forecast 2.1%, Previous 2.1%).

The jobs report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to show an increase in payrolls of 275,000 in September, with unemployment projected to remain steady at 3.7%, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The reading will likely influence the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision in November.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 3.85%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 2.13%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 4.22%.

Comments (1)

