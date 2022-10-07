A small study suggested that COVID-19 rebound may be likely due to a robust immune response rather than a weak one in patients who had taken Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) oral antiviral Paxlovid.

The trial results also did not support the hypothesis that the five-day course of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) was too short for the body to develop a strong immune response to the novel coronavirus.

The study was led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The study to evaluate COVID-19 rebound included 6 people (three men and three women with a median age of 42 years), 2 who experienced recurrent symptoms who did not take Paxlovid; and a control group of 6 people who had COVID-19 but did not experience symptom rebound. All these participants were previously vaccinated with booster dose and none developed severe disease, NIH said in an Oct. 6 press release.

NIH added that the study found no evidence of genetic mutations which would suggest that those who experienced COVID rebound were infected with a strain of the virus that was resistant to Paxlovid.

The trial also found no evidence of delayed development of antibodies, and investigators detected robust SARS-CoV-2 T-cell responses in rebound patients, according to NIH.

The agency noted that Overall, the level of T-cell responses was greater in rebound patients than in patients with early acute COVID-19 who did not experience rebound.

The study suggested that rebound symptoms could be partially due to robust cellular immune response to residual viral RNA in the respiratory tract, rather than an impaired immune response allowing viral replication.

However, the trial authors noted that a larger study was needed to further understand COVID-19 rebound.