BioNTech, Australia collaborate for mRNA research, manufacturing facility

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Oct. 6 said it formed a partnership between with the State of Victoria in Australia for research and development of potential mRNA-based vaccines and therapies.

Under the Letter of Intent, the parties will set up a research and innovation center in Melbourne to help transition academic research into clinical development.

The German company also plans to build a BioNTainer facility for end-to-end clinical scale manufacturing of mRNA-based products candidates in Melbourne.

"Our BioNTainers are designed as turnkey manufacturing sites for mRNA-based medicines and product candidates. In Melbourne, our BioNTainers will allow for an end-to-end production including fill and finish for clinical-scale manufacturing of mRNA candidates, once approved," said BioNTech COO Sierk Poetting.

BioNTech intends to strengthen its clinical development capabilities in Australia and include sites which aim to further develop its clinical stage oncology pipeline which currently includes 18 product candidates in 23 ongoing trials.

The company noted that it is currently recruiting patients with cancer for two phase 2 mRNA-based therapies in Australia – BNT111 and BNT113 – and plans to expand its clinical development, including BNT211, which combines a CAR-T cell therapy approach with an mRNA vaccine.