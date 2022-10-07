Niu Technologies' sales volume down 19.2% in Q3
Oct. 07, 2022 5:13 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) sold 320,798 units in Q3, representing a growth of 19.2% Y/Y.
- The number of units sold in China market reached 263,189, +32.9% Y/Y. Mainly due to slower-than-expected consumer sentiment recovery after COVID-related lockdowns in first tier and second tier cities, and continuous pressures from high lithium-ion battery costs, which affected penetration rate of our lithium-ion battery models.
- International markets sales reached 54,674 units, more than doubled compared to the second quarter of this year, and year-to-date sales volume surpassed 85,000 units, fueled by strong sales of kick-scooters since its launch in the second half of 2021.
- "We expect sales of our kick-scooters will keep growing at a high speed with the coming of the holiday season."
- Shares are down 1.53% premarket.
