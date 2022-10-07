Amylyx Pharmaceuticals prices $214.2M upsized stock offering at $32.00/share

Oct. 07, 2022 5:18 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00/share.
  • All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,004,062 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Gross proceeds to Amylyx from this offering are expected to be $214.2M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022.
  • Earlier, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announces launch of stock offering of up to 6M shares.

Comments

