Amylyx Pharmaceuticals prices $214.2M upsized stock offering at $32.00/share
Oct. 07, 2022 5:18 AM ETAmylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00/share.
- All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,004,062 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Gross proceeds to Amylyx from this offering are expected to be $214.2M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022.
- Earlier, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announces launch of stock offering of up to 6M shares.
