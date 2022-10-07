Google to invest ¥100B in Japan by 2024, says CEO Sundar Pichai
Oct. 07, 2022 5:26 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday that Google plans to invest a total of ¥100B ($690.13M) in Japan through 2024 - Reuters.
- Google will open its first data center in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year, which will provide faster and more stable access to Google's services.
- The tech giant did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
- Shares are marginally down premarket.
- Read the most recent analysis on the stock here.
Comments (2)