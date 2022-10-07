Google to invest ¥100B in Japan by 2024, says CEO Sundar Pichai

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday that Google plans to invest a total of ¥100B ($690.13M) in Japan through 2024 - Reuters.
  • Google will open its first data center in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year, which will provide faster and more stable access to Google's services.
  • The tech giant did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
