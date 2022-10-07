Stock index futures are predictably indecisive early Friday as Wall Street waits on the September jobs report.

Equity bulls are likely rooting for a weak payrolls number that would give the Fed a little more breathing space. Fed officials have been hammering home the hawkish message this week and a tight labor market is a big reason.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.1%, Dow futures (INDU) +0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.2% are mixed.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 1 basis point to 3.84% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 1 basis point to 4.26%.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen by 250K last month, which would be "the slowest pace of monthly job growth since April 2021," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "However versus long-term average that would still be a hefty print even if you adjust for population."

"When it comes to the Fed, both futures and our US economists see a +75bps move as the likely outcome at the next meeting, and a strong report today would cement those expectations, not least given the recent chatter that the Fed might slow down their pace of hikes earlier than anticipated."

"Normally central banks want to lower wages to lower wage costs to lower inflation," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "With average earnings catastrophically negative, this is not today’s inflation story. Instead, central banks need to subdue demand to weaken pricing power and profit margins. Demand can slow with weaker earnings, weaker employment, or rising fears around job security."

Among active stocks, AMD is down after a miss in preliminary Q3 sales.