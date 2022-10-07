S&P, Dow, Nasdaq futures, yields waver ahead of payrolls

Oct. 07, 2022 5:44 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDU, US10Y, US2YBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Stock Indexes Start 4th Quarter Rising Over 2 Percent

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Stock index futures are predictably indecisive early Friday as Wall Street waits on the September jobs report.

Equity bulls are likely rooting for a weak payrolls number that would give the Fed a little more breathing space. Fed officials have been hammering home the hawkish message this week and a tight labor market is a big reason.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.1%, Dow futures (INDU) +0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.2% are mixed.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 1 basis point to 3.84% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 1 basis point to 4.26%.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have risen by 250K last month, which would be "the slowest pace of monthly job growth since April 2021," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "However versus long-term average that would still be a hefty print even if you adjust for population."

"When it comes to the Fed, both futures and our US economists see a +75bps move as the likely outcome at the next meeting, and a strong report today would cement those expectations, not least given the recent chatter that the Fed might slow down their pace of hikes earlier than anticipated."

"Normally central banks want to lower wages to lower wage costs to lower inflation," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "With average earnings catastrophically negative, this is not today’s inflation story. Instead, central banks need to subdue demand to weaken pricing power and profit margins. Demand can slow with weaker earnings, weaker employment, or rising fears around job security."

Among active stocks, AMD is down after a miss in preliminary Q3 sales.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.