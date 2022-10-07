Waters announces €6M R&D investment at Wexford facility
Oct. 07, 2022 5:33 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) has announced a multi-year investment of up to €6M with support from IDA Ireland to expand its operations in Drinagh, Wexford.
- The analytical instruments firm is expanding its R&D operations for clinical diagnostics at its Wexford facility. The facility serves as a primary site for manufacturing and delivery of its portfolio of in-vitro diagnostic systems, reagent kits, and software.
- The expansion will create new scientific jobs focused on solutions for broader clinical diagnostic applications through 2024. The facility currently employs over 400 people.
