Sono Motors adds Scania, LLT as new customers

Oct. 07, 2022 6:13 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) has added Scania, a subsidiary of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Swedish public transport authority LLT as its new customers.
  • The companies are partnering in a project to test Sono Motors' (SEV) Solar Bus Kit in real-life conditions in the northern hemisphere.
  • Several Scania diesel buses operated by LLT have been equipped with the advanced solar technology. These solar-equipped buses are used for public transport in Luleå, Sweden and are intended to help reduce transport emissions.
  • Sono Motors' solar technology is said to have the potential to save approx. 2.9 ton of CO2 and up to 1,100 liters of diesel per bus for each year of operation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.