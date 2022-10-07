Sono Motors adds Scania, LLT as new customers
Oct. 07, 2022 6:13 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) has added Scania, a subsidiary of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Swedish public transport authority LLT as its new customers.
- The companies are partnering in a project to test Sono Motors' (SEV) Solar Bus Kit in real-life conditions in the northern hemisphere.
- Several Scania diesel buses operated by LLT have been equipped with the advanced solar technology. These solar-equipped buses are used for public transport in Luleå, Sweden and are intended to help reduce transport emissions.
- Sono Motors' solar technology is said to have the potential to save approx. 2.9 ton of CO2 and up to 1,100 liters of diesel per bus for each year of operation.
Comments