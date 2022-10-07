Beasley Media Group enters into exchange agreement with Audacy
Oct. 07, 2022 6:44 AM ETBeasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI), AUDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Beasley Media Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Audacy (NYSE:AUD) enters into an asset exchange agreement whereby Beasley will exchange the radio station 720 AM KDWN-AM and the translator for 101.5 FM for Alternative 107.5 KXTE-FM, in Las Vegas.
As part of the agreement, longtime Las Vegas-based syndicated morning personalities Dave and Mahoney will continue to be heard weekdays from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. on KXTE-FM under Beasley’s ownership.
The asset exchange highlights Beasley’s focus on premium local programming and content and is complementary to the company’s four other radio stations and digital operations in Las Vegas.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
