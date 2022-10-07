Beasley Media Group enters into exchange agreement with Audacy

Oct. 07, 2022 6:44 AM ETBeasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI), AUDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Beasley Media Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Audacy (NYSE:AUD) enters into an asset exchange agreement whereby Beasley will exchange the radio station 720 AM KDWN-AM and the translator for 101.5 FM for Alternative 107.5 KXTE-FM, in Las Vegas.

  • As part of the agreement, longtime Las Vegas-based syndicated morning personalities Dave and Mahoney will continue to be heard weekdays from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. on KXTE-FM under Beasley’s ownership.

  • The asset exchange highlights Beasley’s focus on premium local programming and content and is complementary to the company’s four other radio stations and digital operations in Las Vegas.

  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.