Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID pill Lagevrio (molnupiravir) did not meet the main goal of showing benefit in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in older adults in a real-world study called PANORAMIC in the U.K.

On Oct. 6, the companies reported data from three studies: PANORAMIC, Clalit, and a carcinogenicity study in transgenic mice.

PANORAMIC:

The study, which included included 25,783 people, was conducted by the University of Oxford in the U.K. in highly-vaccinated adults mostly less than 65 years of age at a time when the circulating variant was predominantly Omicron.

In the trial, 12,821 people received Lagevrio plus usual care while 12,821were on usual care alone. Primary outcome data were available in 25K (97%) people.

The companies said the main goal of reduction of hospitalizations and deaths within 28 days of randomization, compared to usual care, was not met, as 0.8% of patients in both the Lagevrio group (n=103/12,516) and the usual care group (n=96/12,484) were hospitalized or died.

On the main secondary goal of time to first self-reported recovery, was 6 days shorter for those in Lagevrio group (9 days) compared to the usual care group (15 days).

The companies added that after adjusting for age and baseline comorbidity, there was an estimated improvement of 4 days in time-to-first recovery in the Lagevrio group (10.4 days) versus usual care group (14.5 days).

Clalit study:

In this observational, retrospective cohort study, conducted by investigators in Israel, Lagevrio showed a lower rate of hospitalizations and mortality due to COVID-19 in patients 65 years and above, but not in younger adults, the companies noted.

In patients 65 years of age and above (n=13,569), hospitalizations due to COVID, the main goal, occurred in 18 Lagevrio -treated patients (74.6 per 100K person-days) and in 513 untreated patients (127.6 per 100K person-days). The secondary goal, of death due to COVID-19 in this same age group occurred in 4 of 845 Lagevrio-treated and 137 of 12,724 untreated patients, according to the companies.

In patients 40 to 64 years of age (n=6,229), hospitalizations related to COVID-19, the main goal, occurred in 8 treated patients (125.8 per 100K person-days) and 97 untreated patients (49.1 per 100K person-days). Meanwhile, the secondary objective, of death due to COVID-19 in this same age group occurred in 4 of 224 Lagevrio-treated and 7 of 6,075 untreated patients, Merck added.

Mice study:

Merck said that data from a study (Tg RasH2) evaluating carcinogenicity in transgenic mice which received molnupiravir orally for six months at doses of 30, 100 or 300 mg/kg/day showed that LAGEVRIO was not carcinogenic.