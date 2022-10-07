The European Commission announced on Friday that Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has agreed to improve consumer protections after being notified of significant complaints. EU authorities said complaints peaked during the pandemic.

The new policies include clarifying guidance to traders on the applicable EU consumer law, faster notification of EU authorities in regard to breaches of EU regulations, and the design of terms and condition, GDPR and privacy, and refund policy templates for web shops to utilize. Additionally, Shopify (SHOP) agreed to take down web shops found to be in breach of EU law by selling counterfeit goods, failing to deliver products, pressure selling, and more. EU authorities will cooperate with the Canadian Competition Bureau for sellers based outside the EU.

“Almost 75% of internet users in the EU are shopping online. This is a huge market for scammers and rogue traders to exploit, and they will continue to do so unless we act,” EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said. “We welcome Shopify's commitment to ensure that traders operating on its platform are aware of their responsibilities under EU law, and are taken down if they break the rules.”

Shopify (SHOP) shares slid about 1% in premarket trading on Friday.

