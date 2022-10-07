Moog and Komatsu collaborates to demonstrate fully electric wheel loader
Oct. 07, 2022 7:03 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A), MOG.BBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) has collaborated with Komatsu to build a fully electric compact wheel loader machine.
- The companies will demonstrate the connected and automation-ready, zero-emission, battery-powered machine at bauma 2022 from October 24 - 30 in the Komatsu demo area (FM.713/1).
- The companies joint test will show they have extended the machine’s operating cycle and, with innovative assist functions, provided a fatigue-proof and comfortable environment for the operators to manage the machines and their day.
“Our focus is accelerating electrification, automation, and connectivity by enabling the world’s safest, most sustainable, and most productive machines. Our cooperation with Komatsu shows that industry leaders in the construction industry are ready for zero-emission machines and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to enable their journey with our production-ready electric, connected and automation systems.” said Joe Alfieri, vice president and general manager for Moog’s construction business unit.
