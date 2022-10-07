Tilray Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01, revenue of $153.21M misses by $3.64M
Oct. 07, 2022 7:05 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), TLRY:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Tilray press release (NASDAQ:TLRY): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $153.21M (-8.8% Y/Y) misses by $3.64M.
- Shares +0.5% PM.
- Cannabis gross margin increased to 51% from 43% year ago.
- CEO comment: “We expect to remove $130 million of costs from the business. We also plan to realize an additional $40 million in revenue and interest payments from the strategic HEXO transaction. These initiatives, combined with our market share and revenue gains, should position Tilray Brands extraordinarily well for the future, allowing us to reconfirm our guidance of $70 - $80 million of adjusted EBITDA and be free cash flow positive.”
