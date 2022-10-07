After President Joe Biden’s latest comments on cannabis reforms sparked a rally in the shares of U.S. Multi-State Operators and Canadian Licensed Producers Thursday, the beaten-down sector is poised to extend gains as legalization hopes return.

In a statement, Biden pardoned all those convicted of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana and ordered U.S. regulators to review how the drug is classified.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration currently lists cannabis alongside heroin and LSD as a Schedule I substance.

Biden’s remarks have rekindled hopes of federal legalization of marijuana against a backdrop of favorable legislative setup ahead of midterm elections.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, a key piece of marijuana reform legislation, is currently under Senate review.

Notable gainers in the pre-market Friday include Canadian LPs: HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB).

Cannabis-related ETFs AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis (YOLO), AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Funds - Global X Cannabis Etf (POTX) are on the rise after a sharp YTD selloff.

Notable decliners include Tilray (TLRY), which is set to report its Q1 FY23 financials in the pre-market.