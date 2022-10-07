Apple discussing 2nm chips with Taiwan Semi for production as soon as 2025: report
Oct. 07, 2022 7:13 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), TSMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is discussing volume production of 2 nm chips with Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) to be ready as soon as 2025, Digitimes reported.
- The news outlet, citing industry sources, noted that Apple (AAPL) is keen to get the smaller chips into its products in the next few years.
- Apple (AAPL) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) had asked suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time.
Comments (1)