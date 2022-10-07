Chewy is called an attractive long-term play by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with an Outperform rating on its view that the online pet supplier stock is oversold.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh and team believe the recent pullback on CHWY represents an attractive entry point for longer-term players.

"Over time, we believe CHWY’s attractive value proposition and expansion into new areas such as healthcare and services should help the company drive share gains and further consolidate pet spend."

Oppenheimer’s $42 price target represents about 10% upside from Thursday’s closing price of $37.94. The stock is up slightly in Friday premarket trading. The analyst cited a

Chewy's (CHWY) strong balance sheet and profitability track are also seen as positives by the firm. Oppenheimer models CHWY reaching net income profitability on an annual basis in FY24.

Oppenheimer assigned a price target of $42 on Chewy (CHWY) and recommended that investors buy on any dips.