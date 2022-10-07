Tailwind Acquisition transfers listing to NYSE American

Oct. 07, 2022 7:15 AM ETTailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) will transfer its listing to the NYSE American.
  • The company will voluntarily delist from The New York Stock Exchange.
  • The transfer to the NYSE American was motivated by several factors, including more favorable thresholds for continued listing on the NYSE American.
  • Following the transfer, the company intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The transfer to the NYSE American is anticipated to occur on or about October 12, 2022.

