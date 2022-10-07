Aurora Cannabis further strengthens its balance sheet by repurchasing ~US$23M of convertible notes
Oct. 07, 2022 7:17 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has repurchased approximately C$31.3M (US$23M) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a 5.45% discount to par value, at a total cost, including accrued interest, of C$29.8M in cash.
- The purpose of the transaction was to reduce the company's debt and annual cash interest costs.
- Annual cash interest savings from the repurchases of notes made from Q3 2022 onwards now total approximately C$11.9M.
- The company's balance sheet remains amongst the strongest in the industry, with approximately $380M of cash and cash equivalents.
- The company reiterates its expectation of achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by December 31, 2022.
- Shares up 4.5% PM.
