Aurora Cannabis further strengthens its balance sheet by repurchasing ~US$23M of convertible notes

Oct. 07, 2022 7:17 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), ACB:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) has repurchased approximately C$31.3M (US$23M) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a 5.45% discount to par value, at a total cost, including accrued interest, of C$29.8M in cash.
  • The purpose of the transaction was to reduce the company's debt and annual cash interest costs.
  • Annual cash interest savings from the repurchases of notes made from Q3 2022 onwards now total approximately C$11.9M.
  • The company's balance sheet remains amongst the strongest in the industry, with approximately $380M of cash and cash equivalents.
  • The company reiterates its expectation of achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by December 31, 2022.
  • Shares up 4.5% PM.
  • Also read: Tilray and other cannabis stocks soar as Biden calls for marijuana scheduling review

