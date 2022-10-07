Semtech prices upsized convertible senior notes offering

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has priced its private offering of 1.625% convertible senior notes due 2027.

The company is offering $300M in aggregate principal amount of the notes - upsized from the previously announced offering of $250M of notes.

The initial purchasers has been granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5M aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the company, and will bear interest at a rate of 1.625% per annum, payable semiannually. They will mature on Nov 1, 2027 unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

The company plans to use ~$27.8M of the net proceeds pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions. Remaining proceeds, along with borrowings under Semtech's new term loan facility, revolving credit facility and available cash and cash equivalents, will be used to finance the purchase price for Sierra Wireless.

The initial conversion rate for the notes is 26.8325 shares of Semtech's (SMTC) common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes. They can be redeemed in whole or in part for cash at Semtech's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after Nov 5, 2025 and before the 61st scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.