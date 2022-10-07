Spotify removes 11 original podcasts, lays off approximately 5% of staff: report

Oct. 07, 2022 12:00 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Spotify, Podcasts, Music and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

  • Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) has removed 11 original podcasts from its platform and has started to lay off 5% of its podcast staff, TechCrunch reported.
  • The news outlet, citing a source familiar with the matter, noted that Spotify (SPOT) would also reassign staff to other podcasts. Some of the podcasts being removed from the platform include How to Save a Planet, Crime Show, Haunted Places and Urban Legends.
  • Spotify (SPOT) is also removing the Horoscope Today podcast in the second-quarter of next year, the news outlet added.
  • Nicole Beemsterboer will become the new managing director of Gimlet, one of Spotify's (SPOT) in-house podcast studios being impacted, while Liliana Kim will be the new managing director of one of the other affected in-house studios, Parcast.
  • Spotify (SPOT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Earlier this week, Spotify (SPOT) said it had acquired Dublin, Ireland-based Kinzen as part of efforts to ramp up platform safety.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.