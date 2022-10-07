Spotify removes 11 original podcasts, lays off approximately 5% of staff: report
Oct. 07, 2022 12:00 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) has removed 11 original podcasts from its platform and has started to lay off 5% of its podcast staff, TechCrunch reported.
- The news outlet, citing a source familiar with the matter, noted that Spotify (SPOT) would also reassign staff to other podcasts. Some of the podcasts being removed from the platform include How to Save a Planet, Crime Show, Haunted Places and Urban Legends.
- Spotify (SPOT) is also removing the Horoscope Today podcast in the second-quarter of next year, the news outlet added.
- Nicole Beemsterboer will become the new managing director of Gimlet, one of Spotify's (SPOT) in-house podcast studios being impacted, while Liliana Kim will be the new managing director of one of the other affected in-house studios, Parcast.
- Spotify (SPOT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Earlier this week, Spotify (SPOT) said it had acquired Dublin, Ireland-based Kinzen as part of efforts to ramp up platform safety.
