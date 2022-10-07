Knight's affiliate files for Brazilian approval of cancer drug tafasitamab
- Knight Therapeutics (OTCPK:KHTRF) said its Brazilian affiliate United Medical filed a marketing authorization application to Brazil's health regulatory agency, ANVISA, for tafasitamab in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Revlimid (lenalidomide), to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).
- In September 2021, Canadia-based Knight signed a supply and distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi in the U.S. and Minjuvi in Europe), as well as pemigatinib (Pemazyre), in Latin America, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
- "We look forward to continuing to work with the support of our partner, Incyte, as we work towards regulatory submissions in additional countries in Latin America over the next year," said Knight President and CEO Samira Sakhia.
- Incyte and MorphoSys (MOR) (OTCPK:MPSYF) co-market the drug in the U.S.
