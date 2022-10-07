Nucor (NYSE:NUE) does not expect to load barges with steel shipments for a few weeks as low water levels in the Mississippi River cause extreme backups for water traffic in both directions, Bloomberg reported late Thursday.

According to the report, the steelmaker will ship via rail, which costs 60% more than by barge, or by truck, which costs triple the amount for barge shipments.

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) told Bloomberg its Big River steel mill barge shipments currently are continuing as normal.

A drought has depleted water levels on the Mississippi River, which is closed near Stack Island, Miss., causing a backup of 117 vessels and 2,048 barges in the area as of midday Thursday.

Low water levels at southern sections of the Mississippi have stopped most shipping traffic.