ConAgra Brands is called a value pick by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI called Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) a value pick after taking in the company's FQ1 earnings report.

Analyst David Palmer and team continue to think Conagra has put together a credible sales and earnings plan for FY23, including a path to improving margins despite ongoing supply chain volatility.

"Factors supporting FY23 earnings growth include relative pricing power especially in frozen entrees and snacks (65% of sales) with stable overall portfolio share trends, improving pricing net of commodity inflation, some easing in supply chain and friction cost comparisons in the 2H, and higher A&P spend (+12% YoY; 2.3% of sales vs 2.7% in 2019)."

On valuation, Conagra Brands (CAG) is noted to be trading at a discount to center-store peers.

Evercore ISI has an Outperform rating on CAG and price target of $40.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CAG is flashing Buy.