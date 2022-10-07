Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock has climbed 6.5% in Zurich trading Friday after the troubled Swiss bank offered to purchase up to $3B of its debt, a move that takes advantage of the falling price of the company's bonds. ADSs in New York premarket trading rose 5.4%.

The debt repurchase may shore up investor confidence in Credit Suisse's (CS) liquidity. Prices of the company's stock and bonds have swooned in past weeks amid concerns about its ability to pay for a restructuring plan that's set be announced at the end of October.

"The transactions are consistent with our proactive approach to managing our overall liability composition and optimizing interest expense and allow us to take advantage of market conditions to repurchase debt at attractive prices," Credit Suisse (CS) said in its statement announcing the debt repurchases,

The company is making a cash tender offer for eight euro- or pound-sterling denominated debt securities totaling up to EUR1 B and 12 U.S.-dollar denominated senior debt securities totaling up to $2B.

The bank is offering to buy back its debt at discounted prices. It will pay less than EUR 0.96 on the euro to buy a EUR 750M euro floating rate note that was indicated at more than face value last Friday, Bloomberg reported.

The tender offer for the euro and sterling denominated debt will expire on Nov. 3, 2022, and the tender offer for the U.S. dollar-denominated securities will expire on Nov. 10.

Last weekend, Credit Suisse (CS) senior executives reportedly called large investors, clients and counterparties to reassure them about its liquidity and capital position.