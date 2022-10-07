Tilray posts Q1 miss for fiscal 2023 as topline contracts

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) reported Q1 FY23 financials on Friday that missed the Street forecasts for top and bottom-line as the Canadian Licensed Producer witnessed a quarterly decline in revenue driven by an underperforming cannabis segment.

However, TLRY shares are on the rise in pre-market trading thanks to President Joe Biden's latest remarks on cannabis reforms.

Revenue at TLRY dropped ~9% YoY to $153.2M during the quarter as net cannabis revenue fell ~17% YoY to $60.6M. While distribution revenue and wellness revenue slipped ~10% YoY to $60.6M and $13.4M, respectively, net beverage alcohol revenue jumped ~34% YoY to $20.7M.

In terms of market channel, revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis products dropped ~16% YoY to $58.4M, while international cannabis products added $10.4M with a ~2% YoY rise.

Adj. EBITDA climbed ~7% YoY to $13.5M as the adj. gross margin in the cannabis segment improved to ~51% from ~43% in the prior-year quarter. Net loss stood at $66M after a $457.8M net loss in the previous quarter, driven by $395.0M of non-cash impairment.

Meanwhile, cash and equivalents held steady at $490.6M from $415.9M at the end of fiscal 2022.

The company forecasts $130M of savings from corporate optimization plans and continues to expect $70M – $80M of adj. EBITDA and positive free cash flow by the end of the year.

