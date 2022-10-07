Plymouth Industrial REIT reports Q3 leases of 2.6M sq. ft.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT's (NYSE:PLYM) Q3 leases stood at 2.6M sq. ft. in aggregate.
- The leases, associated with terms of at least six months, included 1.5M sq. ft. of renewal leases and 1.1M sq. ft. of new leases.
- PLYM said there was an increase of 17.6% in rental rates, on a cash basis, from these leases.
- As of Sep. 30, the total portfolio was 98.8% occupied.
- Additionally, the company signed an additional 2.3M sq. ft. of leases that will commence during the balance of 2022, with an expected 17.9% increase in rental rates on a cash basis.
- Separately, Plymouth closed the acquisition of a 197,518-sq.-ft. single-tenant industrial building in Cleveland, Ohio, during Q3 for $16.5M.
- The amount represents $83.54 per sq. ft. at a projected initial yield of 6.3%.
- The company plans to issue its earnings release on Nov. 3.
