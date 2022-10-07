Plymouth Industrial REIT reports Q3 leases of 2.6M sq. ft.

Oct. 07, 2022 7:57 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Text REIT made of wood cubes on white textured putty background. Abbreviation from "Real estate investment trust". Business concept. Square wood blocks. Top view, flat lay.

Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

  • Plymouth Industrial REIT's (NYSE:PLYM) Q3 leases stood at 2.6M sq. ft. in aggregate.
  • The leases, associated with terms of at least six months, included 1.5M sq. ft. of renewal leases and 1.1M sq. ft. of new leases.
  • PLYM said there was an increase of 17.6% in rental rates, on a cash basis, from these leases.
  • As of Sep. 30, the total portfolio was 98.8% occupied.
  • Additionally, the company signed an additional 2.3M sq. ft. of leases that will commence during the balance of 2022, with an expected 17.9% increase in rental rates on a cash basis.
  • Separately, Plymouth closed the acquisition of a 197,518-sq.-ft. single-tenant industrial building in Cleveland, Ohio, during Q3 for $16.5M.
  • The amount represents $83.54 per sq. ft. at a projected initial yield of 6.3%.
  • The company plans to issue its earnings release on Nov. 3.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.