Lyft slips as RBC downgrades over concerns of 'structural headwinds,' Uber's advantages

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares slipped on Friday as investment firm RBC downgraded the ride-sharing company, noting concerns over "structural headwinds" as well as the point Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) may have a competitive advantage.

Analyst Brad Erickson lowered his rating on Lyft (LYFT) shares to sector perform from outperform, stating that Uber's (UBER) "structural advantages" are intensifying the competition between the two companies and is coming at a time where Lyft (LYFT) may have a hard time keeping up.

"We believe UBER's structural advantages are driving increased competitive intensity for LYFT where [long-term] profit targets likely limit its ability to maneuver," Erickson wrote in a note to clients, while cutting the price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $16 from $30.

The analyst added that Lyft (LYFT) is seeing "directionally worse pick-up times" than Uber (UBER), which raises the concern that Lyft's driver supply is becoming a challenge. Uber (UBER) is also seeing the shortest pick-up time window for the first time since May 2021, which Erickson conceded may be a "incremental conversion headwind" for Lyft.

The analyst also noted that Uber's (UBER) prices are cheap and getting cheaper when compared to Lyft and Lyft's (LYFT) outsized exposure to the U.S.'s west coast could be a negative, with Los Angeles seen as a "potential canary in the coal mine" as Uber continues to improve supply in L.A.

Erickson noted that Lyft's (LYFT) 2024 target of achieving $1B in adjusted EBITDA and $700M in free cash flow may limit the company's ability to regain share.

"While working towards profitability is, of course, a good thing in this new economic climate, we think it also has the potential to be a limiting factor for LYFT in the event it is finding rising competitive intensity," the analyst explained.

Last month, it was reported that Lyft (LYFT) was freezing all U.S. hiring through the end of the year.

Analysts are largely bullish on Lyft (LYFT). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates LYFT a HOLD.