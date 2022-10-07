Replimune secures $200M term loan
Oct. 07, 2022 8:09 AM ETReplimune Group, Inc. (REPL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) has secured a $200M non-dilutive term loan facility from Hercules Capital.
- The loan facility consists of up to six tranches, five of which can be drawn at the company's option and each maturing in October 2027.
- An initial $30M tranche was funded at closing with an additional $30M available to be drawn at Replimune's option prior to Sep 30, 2023.
- An additional $115M tranche will be available upon the company's achievement of specified performance milestones relating to clinical, regulatory, and commercial events.
- The final $25M tranche is available for draw, at Replimune's (REPL) option and subject to Hercules consent during the interest-only period.
- The funding provides Replimune (REPL) with significant flexibility as it prepares for key RP1 skin franchise data catalysts and related commercial preparations of its novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies as well as the advancement of RP2/3 into Phase 2 studies.
