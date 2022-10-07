Amazon scraps home delivery robot tests - Reuters

Oct. 07, 2022 8:10 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor10 Comments

Amazon Prime Home Delivery Robot Navigating Sidewalk

Cindy Shebley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is abandoning live tests of its “Amazon Scout” home delivery robot, according to Reuters. 

The outlet cited company representatives as indicating the program “did not meet customers needs”, necessitating the e-commerce giant to reorient the program. While the live tests will be pulled, the program is not going to be completely abandoned. Employees working within the program are also expected to be assigned to internal roles, per the report.

Read more on Walmart’s recent purchase of a warehouse automation robot manufacturer.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.