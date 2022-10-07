Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is abandoning live tests of its “Amazon Scout” home delivery robot, according to Reuters.

The outlet cited company representatives as indicating the program “did not meet customers needs”, necessitating the e-commerce giant to reorient the program. While the live tests will be pulled, the program is not going to be completely abandoned. Employees working within the program are also expected to be assigned to internal roles, per the report.

