Microsoft named a new short idea at Hedgeye
Oct. 07, 2022 8:13 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)AMZNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was named a new short idea at Hedgeye with the potential for more than 20% downside.
- "We see more than 20% downside risk for MSFT as the company enters the estimate discovery process," Hedgeye analyst Ami Joseph wrote in a note on Friday. "When growth slows, the appropriate valuation consideration will change as well."
- Joseph argues that Microsoft (MSFT) is too expensive when comparing forward growth rates to its own dividend/yield growth history. He also said he believes the equity is too expensive when using software peer group growth to revenue.
- Hedgeye's Joseph also talks about Street estimates for Azure's growth as well as competition from Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, which has been taking a "price decline stance," likely putting pressure on Microsoft (MSFT) to keep pace.
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on its Microsoft (MSFT) short next Thursday.
- Last month, Morgan Stanley said Microsoft has an attractive risk reward profile "not reflected in shares."
Comments (25)