Adidas searches for new CEO with brand in need of an overhaul

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) will have a new look sometime next year when CEO Kasper Rorsted formally steps down.

Reports indicate that Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is looking for a new CEO with a new approach to marketing and product development for a brand that some analysts say is in disarray.

"The new leader will need to breathe fresh life into the brand, creating another era of hot sneakers and apparel but keeping a close eye on finances," writes Bloomberg's Tim Lohr on the Adidas succession.

The new CEO will be tasked with resurrecting the business in China and is expected to be more in tune with what the creative team is developing. Another major issue could be resolving the Kayne West/Yeezy brand issue after the rapper accused Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) of copying his ideas and mishandling his product line.

Of course, the ultimate goal will be pumping life back into the stock price. Shares of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have fallen 60% this year to trail apparel and footwear peers.